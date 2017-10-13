Manhunt ends for Ohio suspect in slayings of 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A manhunt has ended in Ohio for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people including a 7-year-old boy.

23-year-old Aaron Lawson is now in custody, charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies found the bodies of three adults inside a house trailer Wednesday evening. While at the scene, they were told that a 7-year-old boy also lived there and had not been seen.

Authorities issued a missing-child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.

