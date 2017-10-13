2 accused of arson in Kanawha County fire

Investigators with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office have arrested a man and woman in connection with a residential fire in Kanawha County.

Lorie Burdette, 31, and Joseph Hager, 27, both of Sissonville, are accused of setting fire to a home Springwood Drive in Sissonville on September 9 in order to gain insurance money.

The pair are each charged with first degree arson, burning insured property, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Burdette and Hager were taken to South Central Regional Jail. Bond was set at $20,000 each.