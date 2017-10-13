2 arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County

Drug task force officers in Greenbrier County have arrested two men meth charges.

Richard Charles Church, Jr., 48 of Alderson, WV and Austin Kain Whitt, 21, of Fort Spring, WV are each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

The men were arrested on Thursday and have been arraigned. Church was taken to Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Whitt isn't listed on the jail website.

The investigation was handled by the Greenbrier County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police.