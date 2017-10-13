2 arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested on meth charges in Greenbrier County

Posted:
Richard Charles Church, Jr. Richard Charles Church, Jr.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Drug task force officers in Greenbrier County have arrested two men meth charges.

Richard Charles Church, Jr., 48 of Alderson, WV and Austin Kain Whitt, 21, of Fort Spring, WV are each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. 

The men were arrested on Thursday and have been arraigned. Church was taken to Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Whitt isn't listed on the jail website. 

The investigation was handled by the Greenbrier County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.