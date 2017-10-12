Warm weather this weekend - Weekend Forecast

(WVVA) We're expecting a warm and mostly dry weekend. High pressure will continue to wedge down the east side of the mountains Friday. This will cause conditions to be cloudier and even bring a few light showers to eastern parts of our area, mainly east of I-77. Western areas will be warmer with more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for areas east of I-77.

The cool wedge will breakdown this weekend as a ridge builds in the upper levels. Warm and mostly dry weather is in the forecast for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will move our way late Sunday and will cause an increase in clouds and a few showers in the evening hours and overnight.

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday, then cooler and drier air builds in. Highs will be in the 60s next week with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday.