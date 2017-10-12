Ferris powering Midland Trail

Hico, WV

WVVA-TV

The Midland Trail Patriots are 7-0 to start the 2017 season and one of the top teams in Class A and they're lead by running back Thomas Ferris. "Last year we were struggling and this year we hit the weight room hard and we've just been practicing hard, so I think we've deserved what we've got so far."

Ferris came over to the Trail football program as a sophomore from county rival Meadow Bridge and says the support from his Patriots coaches and teammates has meant everything. "When I first transferred I didn't think so, but now that I'm here and have seen the process and stuff that we've made, it's all working out for us."

Prior to the beginning of the year head coach Frank Isaacs knew that he had a special talent in his backfield who he had to challenge to take the next step forward. "I said bring it every play, every game because this your last. Thomas Ferris is a person to be reckoned with. He's a great kid, great athlete and he brings it and this year, he has brought it every game."

Rushing for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns with three games to go in the regular season, Ferris says there's only one stat that truly matters. "If we made it to the state playoffs, that would be big for us and the community and it'll get midland trail back on the map."