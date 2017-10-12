14-year-old charged in slaying of Maryland woman in Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

14-year-old charged in slaying of Maryland woman in Virginia

Posted: Updated:
Ruth Ann Knave Ruth Ann Knave

SALEM, Va. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Maryland woman whose body was found in a home in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the youth was charged as a juvenile Thursday in the death of 76-year-old Ruth Ann Knave of Tall Timbers, Maryland. Knave's body was found Sept. 17 in a home in Salem, Virginia.

After Highland County Sheriff's deputies found Knave's body, her car was found at the Richmond International Airport parking lot, more than 150 miles (241 kilometers) away.

Troopers say the youth was arrested there and has been in custody since then.

The Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney has been appointed as a special prosecutor for the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.