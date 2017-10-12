Tazewell County Career and Tech Center gets 4 new bikes from Cole Harley-Davidson

Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield, WV donated four new motorcycles to the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center for students in the Small Engine Program.

The Tazewell Technical Center and Cole Harley-Davidson have been partnering for years to enhance the students' experience.

This afternoon, Cole Harley-Davidson donated a Dyna Switchback, a 1200 Nightster Sportser, an Electra Glide Ultra Classic, and a Softail Slim for the students take a part and work on.

The owners of Cole Harley say working on the bikes will put these students ahead of the competition.

"Tazewell County Career and technical center is probably one of the top places in the state for kids to learn how to work on small engines," said Chaz Cole. "and more specifically Harley Davidson and it's probably one of the top places in the nation for that is well. I just don't think there's that many places out there that the opportunity to work on engines and transmissions to work on full motorcycles."

Prior to getting the bikes, students in the program were working with lawn mowers, weed eaters, chain saws and ATV engines.

The center says working on the bikes will make the students more marketable.

"The marketability improves 100%," said Principal Rod Gilseppe. "They will be able to tell potential employers, 'I have experience on Harley-Davidson engines, on transmissions, on bikes. I have hands on experience that quite honestly other students, other young folks will not have."