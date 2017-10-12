Hero's welcome for fallen WWII airman

It was a hero's welcome for a West Virginia man who died while serving in World War II.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard were on hand at Yeager Airport to help return the remains of Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo to his family. The Sandyville native was an Army Air Force navigator on a B-24J Liberator. His plane went down on February 28, 1945 after a bombing run in northern Italy, killing all eleven on board. Dragoo's remains were found recently off the coast of Grado, Italy in the Adriatic Sea.

The West Virginia National Guard will provide a color guard on Saturday during a planed funeral service in Sandyville.