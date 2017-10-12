WANTED: 2 alleged shoplifting suspects

Police in Beckley are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation at a local big box store.

The two men pictured in the accompanying security photos are accused of stealing "a substantial amount of items" from Kohl's on Eisenhower Drive. The suspects were last seen in a small, four-door sedan that is tan in color.

If you have any information on the identity of either of these two men, call the Beckley PD at 304-256-1720 or Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-4867. Click here to visit the Crimestoppers website.