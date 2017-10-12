2 West Virginia men convicted in separate gun crimes

This afternoon the Swedish teen accused of seducing a juvenile over the internet chose to delay his preliminary hearing. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the state will now wait to see if the FBI wants to take over the case of 19 year-old Simon Apell of Vanersborg, Sweden.More >>
This afternoon the Swedish teen accused of seducing a juvenile over the internet chose to delay his preliminary hearing. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the state will now wait to see if the FBI wants to take over the case of 19 year-old Simon Apell of Vanersborg, Sweden.More >>
It was a hero's welcome for a West Virginia man who died while serving in World War II.More >>
It was a hero's welcome for a West Virginia man who died while serving in World War II.More >>
There is growing concern over the number of special-needs students entering Raleigh County Schools' Pre-K program and questions about whether there are enough trained professionals to teach them.More >>
There is growing concern over the number of special-needs students entering Raleigh County Schools' Pre-K program and questions about whether there are enough trained professionals to teach them.More >>
All lanes have reopened northbound on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.More >>
All lanes have reopened northbound on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.More >>
Police in Beckley are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation at a local big box store.More >>
Police in Beckley are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation at a local big box store.More >>
A North Carolina county will ask the Supreme Court to review a ruling barring it from opening its meetings with Christian prayers.More >>
A North Carolina county will ask the Supreme Court to review a ruling barring it from opening its meetings with Christian prayers.More >>
A man from Fayette County and another from Raleigh County have entered separate plea agreements to federal gun crimes.More >>
A man from Fayette County and another from Raleigh County have entered separate plea agreements to federal gun crimes.More >>