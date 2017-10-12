2 dead in I-77 crash involving DOH mower

JACKSON COUNTY, WV - Two people have been killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.

It happened Thursday morning near miler marker 128. As of 11 a.m., both northbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured at exit 124 near Kenna. Drivers can expect long delays.

According to Leslie Rubin with WCHS-TV, the driver of a car crashed into a Division of Highways mower. Two people inside the car have died at the scene. The DOH worker was taken to a local hospital with a serious head injury but was alert.