Virginia state police told to ensure name tags not covered

RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

Virginia State Police have been instructed not to cover their name tags after some troopers violated policy by putting black tape over their tags during a pro-Confederate protest in Richmond last month.

In an Oct. 3 letter to the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union, Col. W. Steven Flaherty - the state police superintendent - said intentionally covering name tags is against department policy. He said "appropriate action" has been taken and supervisors have been told to ensure name tags are not covered again.

A photo of a trooper with his name tag covered during the Sept. 16 protest and counter-protest prompted questions on social media.

The ACLU sent a letter to Flaherty saying that officials performing their duties in public should be readily identifiable by members of the public.

