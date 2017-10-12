Virginia state police told to ensure name tags not covered

Virginia State Police have been instructed not to cover their name tags after some troopers violated policy by putting black tape over their tags during a pro-Confederate protest in Richmond last month.

In an Oct. 3 letter to the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union, Col. W. Steven Flaherty - the state police superintendent - said intentionally covering name tags is against department policy. He said "appropriate action" has been taken and supervisors have been told to ensure name tags are not covered again.

A photo of a trooper with his name tag covered during the Sept. 16 protest and counter-protest prompted questions on social media.

The ACLU sent a letter to Flaherty saying that officials performing their duties in public should be readily identifiable by members of the public.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.