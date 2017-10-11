Concord ready for homecoming

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord will be back home this Saturday. This will be our first Mountain Lion telecast of the season, and no one is more excited to be back in the friendly confines of Callaghan Stadium than the maroon and white.

Concord will host West Virginia State on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 on the year after winning back to back games. State will bring in the 2nd best offense in the Mountain East scoring over 36 points per game. However their defense is the worst in the league giving up 36 per game. This could be quite the shootout to check out on our air at 1 o'clock. This will be homecoming for the Mountain Lions as several alumni will be coming back to Athens, and Concord certainly want to put on a show. "It certainly plays in to our hands. We play better at home. Wish I could exactly bottle it up and take it with us on the road and tell you why. I think the familiarity of our locker room. Having all the facilities on hand, the meetings on Friday night is very convent. Its a better environment for you to play in" said head coach Paul Price.