Pikeview looking to stay hot

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

Pikeview has entered the Class AA top 16 this week. For the first time this season, the Panthers are 14th in the ratings. Pikeview has been on fire winning 3 in a row and averaging over 45 points per game during that stretch. They have been led by the one two punch of Hunter Mitchelson and Evan Rose who have had close to a 1000 combined yards during this stretch Up next is a trip to River View on Friday, and head coach Bobby Wyatt knows his group cannot have a letdown. "As I said last week we are concentrating on one game at a time. Because one hiccup in AA, I think we had 5 teams in front of us that lost and we jumped all 5 of them. So you lose one and you fall right back. We know we have to keep winning and keep it going."