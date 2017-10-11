Tazewell firefighters teach children safety

This week marks National Fire Prevention Week. And the Tazewell Fire Department is taking advantage of the opportunity, by visiting schools around the town, discussing fire safety.

Firefighters visited Carline Avenue Preschool on Wednesday morning. Students enrolled at the preschool range in ages from 3-5 years old, so Assistant Chief Jason Hodges had to adapt his important info to the specific children he were speaking to. "Explaining to the younger kids what they have to do if they have to call 9-1-1, and some of the questions the dispatcher the dispatcher might be asking them."

Hodges recalls a run he made in which a kid had to place that very crucial call. "The child was actually the one who called 9-1-1 to report the fire. Once we got there, the fire was pretty much contained to the microwave. They alerted their parents, and everybody was pretty much out of the structure safely when we arrived."

If the kids were able to learn 3 vital things from the firefighters, then their goal was accomplished. "Having two ways out of their house, practicing a home fire escape plan, and knowing what to do in case there is an emergency."

So did the kids learn anything. Four-year-old Walter Moore learned at least one thing... "Because you can't put your hand in. It will... will... will... maybe you'll burn your hand off!"

Tomorrow, some more preschoolers will visit the Town of Tazewell's Fire Department.

