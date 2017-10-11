Mercer Co. third graders get lesson in studying with "The Dictionary Project"

Local third graders got a special gift to help them advance their education through "The Dictionary Project."

Concord University along with Bluefield State College and the Bluefield Rotary Club presented Noah's Dictionary Project at Straley Elementary School in Princeton, gifting every third grader in Mercer County with a free Webster's Dictionary.

This year, the students at Straley got their dictionaries delivered personally in a special presentation from representatives from each organization as well as the Mercer County Superintendent, Dr. Deborah Akers.

Straley Elementary School Principal Angela Damon says it is still important for kids to use a good old-fashioned book.

"It's so great for them to have a book to hold because as we move into a more technological society our kids still need exposure to the old fashion books," Damon said. "The kids can use it no matter if they're a Straley student ages 3-5 or through their collegiate years. So we want to give them a piece of history that they can take with them."

The dictionary project has been in effect for the last 12 years.

It began as a tribute to Noah Webster in honor of his birthday.