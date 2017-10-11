West Virginia honor guard for funeral of WWII flier

Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo/ photo courtesy West Virginia Division of Culture and History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia National Guard plans to provide an honor guard detail for the funeral Saturday of a World War II aviator whose remains have been returned to Charleston.

Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo, from Sandyville, was an Army Air Forces navigator on a B-24J Liberator.

He, along with 10 other crew members, died on Feb. 28, 1945, when their plane crashed heading to a rally point following a bombing run targeting a bridge in northern Italy.

His remains were found recently off the coast of Grado, Italy, in the Adriatic Sea.

According to Guard officials, Dragoo will be laid to rest on Saturday in Sandyville.

