West Virginia honor guard for funeral of WWII flier - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia honor guard for funeral of WWII flier

Posted: Updated:
Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo/ photo courtesy West Virginia Division of Culture and History Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo/ photo courtesy West Virginia Division of Culture and History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia National Guard plans to provide an honor guard detail for the funeral Saturday of a World War II aviator whose remains have been returned to Charleston.

Second Lt. Clarence Dragoo, from Sandyville, was an Army Air Forces navigator on a B-24J Liberator.

He, along with 10 other crew members, died on Feb. 28, 1945, when their plane crashed heading to a rally point following a bombing run targeting a bridge in northern Italy.

His remains were found recently off the coast of Grado, Italy, in the Adriatic Sea.

According to Guard officials, Dragoo will be laid to rest on Saturday in Sandyville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.