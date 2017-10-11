Collier leading the way for Mount View

Welch, WV

WVVA-TV

In recent years the Mount View football program has seen some tough times, but it's steadily on the rise in part to senior quarterback Elijah Collier. "It was a lot that took on that had to build up to now, but really it was really all the coaching staff" said Collier.

So far this season Collier has thrown for over 1,000 yards and double digit touchdown passes and says people are finally starting to take notice of what he can do. "Starting this year, I could see a lot of people buying in to our program. Trying to help out and a lot of supporters, so it's changed a lot."

Head coach Larry Thompson says Collier is the perfect guy to be leading his team on Friday nights. "He brings so much to the table. You know as an offensive coach and a head coach, it's easy for me to just make a wrinkle, make an adjustment and he pick up on it. I'm proud of him. You know he's doing his job, he's leading the right way and hopefully he leads us into the postseason" said Thompson.

After a 5-5 season a year ago, Collier hopes he can be the one to lead the Golden Knights back to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. "That would mean a lot. Really it would be a dream that nobody dreamed about this year that would come true."

