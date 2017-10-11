Princeton-James Monroe battle on Friday

Lindside, WV

WVVA-TV

There will be a different rivalry of sorts going down on Friday night in Lindside. James Monroe and Princeton have been bitter rivals ever since the Mavericks were created. And this time, like many times before, there is a lot riding on this game.

In Princeton, the Tigers are coming off of their first win of the season last Friday night against Oak Hill. The Tigers took care of the Red Devils on the road and will try to do the same again this week. This time around it will be a tougher test in James Monroe. The Mavericks got their number last year in Hunnicutt Stadium. But this time around they want to return the favor, and keep the momentum going from last week. "Everytime we play James Monroe you know they're going to come and they're going to hit you. It's a great game. We've playing them for a long time and on film, the Mohler kids are fantastic, the Connor Moore is another dynamic player and you know we're going to have to continue to work to get better to make it competitive" said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo.

While in Lindside, the Mavericks continue to be one of the mainstays in Class AA. The Mavericks improved to 6-1 on the season after a big road win over Westside last week. The Mavericks are sixth in the latest Class AA ratings with a defense allowing just 15 points per game. Head coach John Mustain and company say his group won't overlook the 1 win Tigers, and this week's game is just as important as any on the schedule. "It's important to us. especially the kids on the southern end of the county. Northern end it's probably Greenbrier East, southern end is probably Princeton because they've played those kids from little league on. It's a big game for us. It's got a little bit of a rivalry to it and you know like I said, if we come out and play like we're capable of playing, we should be ok, but it's definitely a team we can't overlook" said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.