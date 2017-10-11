Pulling for hope: Community comes together to help families in fight of their life

BRENTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Brittany Toler took her daughter, Hannah, straight to the doctor after noticing a change in her seemingly healthy 5-year-old. She said her little girl was frequently thirsty and made multiple trips to the restroom. And she seemed tired, really tired.



"The doctor said she had strep but that didn't sit well with me. So we went to Women's and Children's in Charleston," said Toler.



Toler's instinct was correct. It was in Charleston that Hannah was diagnosed with type I Diabetes. Her blood sugar that day was 848.



"The nurses were shocked that she wasn't already in a coma," recalled Toler.



Now in the third grade, Hannah's family will be among the dozens that several Wyoming County organizations are coming together on Saturday to support. They are hosting a 'Pull for Hope' walk starting outside Tudor's Biscuit World in Oceana.



These days, Hannah and her mother have learned to keep the third grader's blood sugar as best they can in check, but it comes at a tremendous cost. Just in the last decade, the cost of insulin has increased by 400 percent.



"The insulin is really expensive and the needles. She has to have a Glucagun in case she has a seizure but the food is the biggest thing. She's got to have healthy foods."



The cost of healthy food is high and getting to the hospital, explains Toler. The family has to have a working car at all times to get to the nearest hospital more than an hour away from their home in Baileysville.



"My biggest fear is that I would have a heart attack or something," adds Hannah.



The costs may be high, but Toler said her family always finds a way to keep the little girl who breezes through life with a smile alive and well.



"She's had some troubling times, but her positive mindset makes it a lot easier."



Saturday's 'Pull for Hope' events starts at 4 p.m. at Tudor's Biscuit World in Oceana. At the end of the celebration, organizers say there will be a balloon release for the little ones whose lives have been cut short.

