Welch police arrest man lying in middle of street

Welch Police arrested a man found lying in the middle of the road, allegedly passed out on drugs.

Officers said they found 29-year-old Chad Aaron Day of Welch early Tuesday with prescription pills in his socks. When Day was taken to Welch Community Hospital, he allegedly started fighting with hospital staff. Officers said Day dug his nails into a nurse’s skin, leaving behind scratches.

Day was charged with unlawful possession, public intoxication, assault on an officer and other crimes. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.