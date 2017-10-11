Welch police arrest man lying in middle of street - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Welch police arrest man lying in middle of street

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
Chad Aaron Day Chad Aaron Day
WELCH, WV (WVVA) -

Welch Police arrested a man found lying in the middle of the road, allegedly passed out on drugs.

Officers said they found 29-year-old Chad Aaron Day of Welch early Tuesday with prescription pills in his socks. When Day was taken to Welch Community Hospital, he allegedly started fighting with hospital staff. Officers said Day dug his nails into a nurse’s skin, leaving behind scratches.

Day was charged with unlawful possession, public intoxication, assault on an officer and other crimes. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.