HOMETOWN HERO: Ashlee Spencer

One often finds Ashlee Spencer co-owner of Spencer's Catering and Carry out either catering a local function or serving up treats to the McDowell County but she's not just baking treats.

“I look at the current condition of the economy but also look at the current condition of economy in my county and I know that a lot of people are struggling to make ends meat so if I can lend a hand anywhere I can I go for it,” said Spencer.

The Marshall University graduate was recently moved to give book bags and supplies to local kids in need.

“We just planned for a few kids and I said no God put it on my heart to just do what I could.”

Ashlee and her mom purchased over 100 backpacks and supplies to give to kids who need them..AN Effort funded through spencer's own pockets and the business she started six years ago..

“It basically was instilled in me from my mother. She baked ever since I was little,” said Spencer.

“As i got older I got into baking more and more but she'd show me the basics. She's old school but I'm more of the new school.”

When they delivered the backpacks and supplies the smiles left her with one feeling.

“It just brought me hope. I always have hope that things will get better.”

It's that hope and her overjoyed heart that makes Ashlee Spencer a Hometown Hero.