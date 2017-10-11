Girl Scouts of Black Diamond CEO releases statement on Boy Scout expansion

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond weighs in on the decision by the Boy Scouts of America to expand some of its programs to include girls.

On Wednesday, the BSA issued a news release stating its intentions to "welcome girls into its iconic Cub Scout program and deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.." The BSA's Board of Directors based the decision on research efforts and "years of receiving requests from families of girls." Click here to read the entire news release.

Today the BSA opens a new chapter in our history w/a unanimous vote to welcome girls to Cub through Eagle Rank. https://t.co/CYl8tU1yJJ — Mike Surbaugh (@BSAchief) October 11, 2017

WVVA reached out to Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, to get her thoughts on the matter. The Black Diamond Council serves nearly 15,000 girls in West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland and has more than 4,000 adult volunteers. Read her statement below:

We are committed to continuing to provide the BEST girl leadership experience in the world. Only Girl Scouts brings the time-tested methods and research-backed programs that speak to the strengths of girl leadership development. We are the organization creating—through our skill-building Girl Scout Leadership Experience—the female leadership pipeline. Our girls are the go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders of tomorrow. --Beth Casey, CEO/ Girl Scouts of Black Diamond

Back in August, Girl Scouts of the USA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan accused the BSA of secretly trying to recruit girls. Hannan said the BSA should focus on the 90 percent of boys who are not involved in scouting instead.

