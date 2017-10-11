2 in Mingo County arrested in separate arson cases - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 in Mingo County arrested in separate arson cases

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office have arrested two men in connection with two separate fires in Mingo County.

Donovan Leon Lester, 25, of Baisden was charged with first degree arson. He was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail on $15,000 bond. Investigators believe Lester set fire to his home on March 8. 

Kevin Edward Urban, 18, of Delbarton was charged with second degree arson in connection with a fire set at the Library Annex of the former Burch High School. Investigators said a juvenile will also be charged. Delbarton was released on bond. 

