Police in Raleigh County arrest man in child sex sting

Deputies in Raleigh County arrest a man from Pennsylvania who they say traveled to the area to engage in sex with minor.

Harold J. Pritchard, Jr., 60, of Tatamy, PA is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.

Deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the sheriff's office made the arrest. According to the news release, Pritchard came to Raleigh County "to engage in a sexual activity with a subject who he believed to be a 15-year-old female."