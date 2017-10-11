Police in Raleigh County arrest man in child sex sting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police in Raleigh County arrest man in child sex sting

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Raleigh County arrest a man from Pennsylvania who they say traveled to the area to engage in sex with minor.

Harold J. Pritchard, Jr., 60, of Tatamy, PA is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.

Deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit  of the sheriff's office made the arrest. According to the news release, Pritchard came to Raleigh County "to engage in a sexual activity with a subject who he believed to be a 15-year-old female."

