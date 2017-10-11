White Sulphur Springs woman arrested on drug charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

White Sulphur Springs woman arrested on drug charges

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVVA) -

Police in Greenbrier County have arrested a woman on multiple drug charges.

Haley Spence, 24, was picked up Tuesday by officers with the White Sulpur Springs Police.

According to Chief J. Dowdy, Spence was booked on felony counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending. Chief Dowdy said "a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found as well as evidence of distribution of drugs"  when a search warrant was preformed at Spence's residence.

Spence was arraigned and released on $20,000 bond. 

The Alderson Police Department (K-9 unit), Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, and Lewisburg Police Department assisted in the investigation. 

