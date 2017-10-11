Ex-nursing home worker pleads guilty in funds theft case - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Ex-nursing home worker pleads guilty in funds theft case

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former nursing home worker in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case.

Thirty-five-year-old Veneford Blankenship of Princeton entered the plea Tuesday to mail fraud in federal court in Charleston.

Prosecutors say Blankenship worked as the business office supervisor at a Princeton nursing home admitted diverting residents' payment checks into a bank account. She then wrote checks to herself, forging the signatures of two other individuals.

Blankenship agreed to pay nearly $83,000 in restitution as part of her plea agreement. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 23.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.