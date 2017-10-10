Mercer Co. Commissioners split opinions in hotel/motel tax debate

The Mercer County Commission is still split on how to properly spend revenue from the hotel/motel tax, as the debate continued at the monthly commission meeting Tuesday morning.More >>
Unsung heroes will be recognized on Saturday during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.More >>
A growing trend is becoming an issue for local garages. We're talking about customers who can't... or won't... pay for the services performed by the shops. "Some customers approve repairs, and sometimes they don't pick up their vehicle. It may stay here for a long period of time."More >>
Construction crews continued to bring in miles of pipe on Wednesday to a staging base for the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in Mount Hope, signaling to some that EQT Midstream Partners if confident it will get the green light from the West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump made a stop in West Virginia on Tuesday to visit a center devoted to helping babies born addicted.More >>
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) expands its Medicaid program, giving medical professionals more options in the treatment of substance abuse.More >>
West Virginia health authorities say the state will get more than $1.9 million from a settlement with drug company Mylan Inc. over its emergency allergy injector.More >>
