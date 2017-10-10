Mercer Co. Commissioners split opinions in hotel/motel tax debate

The Mercer County Commission is still split on how to properly spend revenue from the hotel/motel tax, as the debate continued at the monthly commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Greg Puckett sits on the board of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) who argues that the revenue from the tax should not be used to fund the Princeton Library, the Craft Memorial Library or the Mercer County Airport.

As it stands now $125,000 of the tax revenue is allotted to the airport. $20,000 of hotel/motel taxes go toward each library in the county and $5,000 is put towards the bookmobile program.

Members of the CVB say that the money should be used for tourism endeavors only. They believe libraries and airports don't fall under that category.

“I don’t think that our travelers are going to our library," said Executive Director of the CVB Jamie Null. "I think they’re here for outdoor adventure to go to the Chuck Mathena Center, ride the ATV rails, to camp, they’re going to bike. They’re coming for weddings and reunions. I’m not sure that a library is on their radar."

Commissioner Bill Archer argues that the language within the tax code allows the commission to use the funds toward the libraries and airport. The commission sought out the advice of Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler who backed Archer's claim.

Archer also argues that the library does attract visitors to the area.

“It's a lot of things that are there that our library provides foe the community," Archer said. "And I have seen so many people come from all over the United States come here to visit to learn more about what connection they had to Mercer County."

However Puckett disagrees, arguing that the airport should be funded using another source because it isn't used for passenger services.

“Do we have passenger service, yes or no? We do not," Puckett said. I also say if I'm going to a town and I take a litmus test and say I’m looking for tourist opportunities, I'm probably not going to a library to look for those."

The commission voted to continue the discussion during the budget meeting next Spring, Buckner and Archer voting for, and Puckett voting against that motion.

Archer says that he feels it would not be appropriate to pull the money from the libraries and airport right away, as the CVB had hoped.

“Should we have to make that adjustment right now, I don’t think we could do it. It would have to take time it’s not something we should just stop on a dime," Archer said,