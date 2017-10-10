Unsung heroes to be recognized during Domestic Violence Awareness month

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Unsung heroes will be recognized by the Women's Resource Center on Saturday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



The two events in Beckley and Fayetteville will be hosted by the Women's Resource Center to honor those who have made significant strides in the fight -- among them is Cpl. Rachel Stephens, a Fayette County Sheriff's deputy who on top of all her regular duties, happens to be a mother to ten children.



As the Domestic Violence Officer for the sheriff's department, she oversees all cases involving domestic violence. Each week, she attends court hearings, reviews files, and looks for patterns.



Cpl. Stephens even drives victims of domestic violence to and from court to ensure their safety.



"I believe for every call we get dispatched to, there's another one we never know about."



She makes it her mission to reach those people, also working with the Women's Resource Center in schools to educate children.

"Unfortunately, the children are the true victims in this. It's a cycle that repeats itself. Boys that grow up in homes where dad abuses mom tend to abusers. Girls that grow up in homes where mom is abused tend to be abused."

"She's giving. She's understanding. She seeks to always gain knowledge about how she can better serve her community," adds Dee Sizemore with the Women's Resource Center on why Cpl. Stephens was chosen to be recognized.



When a law enforcement officer is dispatched to a domestic violence call, Cpl. Stephens said the couple is separated -- each given a chance to tell their side of the story. But sometimes, she said it is what is not said that matters the most.



"You're trained to go in and look for certain things; to read body language and watch what is going on. The first thing we do is separate. We listen to both stories and then come together and compare stories to see what actually happens."



To men and women in their darkest hours, Cpl. Stephens is approachable, explained Sizemore. But perhaps more than that she cares.



When asked why she does it, the proud mother to ten children's answer was simple.



"If I can break the cycle and reach one child, I've made a difference."



Cpl. Stephens, along with Aletha Stolar (Fayette County Family Resource Network), will be recognized on Saturday for a special awareness event at the Historic Fayette Theater at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Becky Arthur (Board President for Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center).

Another awareness event will be held Saturday on the WVU Tech campus in Carter Hall from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

