Deserted vehicles taking up space, auto garages say

A growing trend is becoming an issue for local garages. We're talking about customers who can't... or won't... pay for the services performed by the shops.

"Some customers approve repairs, and sometimes they don't pick up their vehicle. It may stay here for a long period of time." John Quick is the manager of Bland Street Auto in Bluefield. Quick says they will usually wait 60-90 days before taking action. "We can file the necessary paper work through the DMV and actually get a title for the vehicle... put a mechanics lien against it and resale it."

Frontline Total Auto Care in Princeton is also dealing with the same issue. The owner says a couple of vehicles have been sitting on his lot for over a year, also forcing him to take similar actions. Quick explains abandoned vehicles that become the property of the business are sometimes sold to auto auctions. "I mean, if the vehicle's not worth selling to the public, we'll just dispose of it that way. Or sell it to a local salvage yard, something like that."

Somewhat surprisingly, not all of the abandoned vehicles are clunkers! "We do have one vehicle, it's a fairly nice vehicle, it's actually a Cadillac Escalade, that I went through all of that on. We're getting ready to resell that."

Both garages say putting liens on customer's vehicles is their last resort. Bland Street Auto offers a 6-month, same as cash deal, and Frontline Total Auto is allowing the owner of one of the vehicles to make incremental payments.

