Game of the Week: Fayetteville-Midland Trail to renew bad blood

Hico, WV

WVVA-TV

Another one of the many rivalries in southern West Virginia comes alive this Friday night in Fayette County as Midland Trail hosts Fayetteville. "Typically Midland Trail has a great football team. Many times Fayetteville has had a great football team. There's been times when we haven't been very good either one of us over the years and it's just a very good football game. records are out the window" said Fayetteville head coach David Moneypenny. "Obviously it's cross county rivals. It's going to be a great crowd. Everybody's telling me it might break some attendance records and things like that and that's going to be cool" said Midland Trail head coach Frank Issacs.

The Pirates are coming off of a bye week and prior that suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Pikeview snapping a 15 game regular season win streak and are ready to get things back on track. "I don't like to lose. I don't know anything positive that can happen from losing, but I think we're focused and i think we'll be focused this week" said Moneypenny.

The Patriots enter the week undefeated at 7-0 and say that on top of the chance to go 8-0 that beating a county rival makes this game even more critical. "Anybody that's talked to me all year, we're not 8-0. We're 1-0 and this week,and obviously this is the first day of game week and we're 0-0 again. We've said we're going to go one week at a time and we got a 10 week season" said Issacs.

Both teams have appeared in the Class A top ten for the first two months of the season and are fully prepared for a 48 minute battle. "Every game is critical for us because you know we have to win to try to get into that second season into the playoffs, and this is just another game and we're going to play hard and do the best we can" said Moneypenny. "I'm a fan of theirs other than this week. I think Midland Trail has done everything to represent Hico and Fayette County, so it's going to be fun" said Issacs.