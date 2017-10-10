WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/10 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/10

Posted:

Parkersburg, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC High School Football Ratings 10/10

AAA

1. Huntington

2. Martinsburg

2. University

4. Musselman

5. Capital

5. Spring Valley

7. Hedgesville

7. Hurricane

9. Parkersburg

10. Morgantown

11. George Washington

11. John Marshall

13. Spring Mills

14. South Charleston

15. Cabell Midland

16. Buckhannon Upshur

24. Princeton

26. Beckley

27. Greenbrier East

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Liberty Harrison

5. Bridgeport

6. James Monroe

7. Keyser

8. Sissonville

9. Wayne

10. Point Pleasant

11. Lincoln

12. North Marion

12. Winfield

14. Pikeview

15. Braxton County

16. Oak Hill

19. Westside

25. Independence

27. Shady Spring

29. River View

36. Wyoming East

41. Liberty Raleigh

A

1. East Hardy

2. South Harrison

3. St Marys

4. Madonna

5. Midland Trail

6. Fayetteville

7. Tug Valley

7. Webster Co

9. Cameron

10. Sherman

11. Clay Battelle

11. Ravenswood

13. Doddridge Co

13. Mount View

15. Valley Wetzel

16. Pocahontas Co

17. Summers Co

23. Montcalm

25. Valley Fayette

37. Greenbrier West

37. Meadow Bridge 

