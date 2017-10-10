Pipeline preparations moving forward at Raleigh County staging base

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) Construction crews continued to bring in miles of parts for the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) to a Mount Hope staging site on Wednesday -- another sign the company overseeing the project, EQT Midstream Partners, is confident it will get the green light.

On Sept. 7, West Virginia's Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) revoked its previous approval of the 300-mile, $3.5 billion pipeline that would transport fracked gas from West Virginia to Virginia, saying only that it needed to "reevaluate the complete application."



As of Wednesday, a DEP spokesperson confirmed to WVVA News the agency is still weighing the application.



The decision to revoke the permit came at the same time as a contentious hearing between EQT and the Fayette County Commission, where dozens of residents and environmentalists turned out to the meeting to oppose the project, including a proposed compressor station in Stallworth

Derek Teaney, an attorney for Appalachian Mountain Advocates, said Wednesday the continued construction only demonstrate's EQT's confidence they will get the DEP's approval.

Multiple calls to a EQT's spokesperson went unreturned as of Wednesday afternoon.

