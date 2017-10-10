First Lady Melania Trump visits WV infant recovery center

First Lady Melania Trump made a stop in West Virginia on Tuesday to visit a center devoted to helping babies born addicted.

Lily's Place in Huntington provides medical care for infants going through withdraw symptoms. It also provides "non-judgmental support, education, and counseling services to families and caregivers."

"I want to support you and give Lily's Place a voice," said First Lady Melania Trump. " It is a passion of mine to help children and educated them, families, and open the conversation about opioid abuse."

The First Lady also spoke about the need to have more centers like Lily's Place open across the country.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement:

“I’m pleased the First Lady has come to West Virginia to bring national attention to the front-line of the opioid epidemic and to learn first-hand about the impacts the opioid epidemic is having on children in Huntington and across our state,” Senator Manchin said. “The work Lily’s Place does is crucial to helping our communities and families overcome opioid addiction and I will continue to support the work they do. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump, the First Lady and with the Opioid Commission to find an end to this horrible crisis.”