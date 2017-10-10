First Lady Melania Trump visits WV infant recovery center

Construction crews continued to bring in miles of pipe on Wednesday to a staging base for the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in Mount Hope, signaling to some that EQT Midstream Partners if confident it will get the green light from the West Virginia Dept. of Environmental Protection.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump made a stop in West Virginia on Tuesday to visit a center devoted to helping babies born addicted.More >>
West Virginia health authorities say the state will get more than $1.9 million from a settlement with drug company Mylan Inc. over its emergency allergy injector.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.More >>
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) expands its Medicaid program, giving medical professionals more options in the treatment of substance abuse.More >>
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.More >>
Nearly 73% of registered voters in West Virginia voted to approve the Road's to Prosperity Bond Referendum, and the county with the highest approval rate was McDowell county where voters say they have been waiting a long time for change.More >>
