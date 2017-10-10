Medicaid expands coverage for substance abuse treatment

The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.More >>
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) expands its Medicaid program, giving medical professionals more options in the treatment of substance abuse.More >>
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.More >>
Nearly 73% of registered voters in West Virginia voted to approve the Road's to Prosperity Bond Referendum, and the county with the highest approval rate was McDowell county where voters say they have been waiting a long time for change.More >>
The owners of a Colorado pizza restaurant got a few unwelcome visitors over the weekend.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump is coming to West Virginia to visit a drug treatment facility for infants born to addicted mothers.More >>
The people have spoken and now the work begins. Those words from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as he set out to implement one of the biggest infrastructure plans in the state's history.More >>
