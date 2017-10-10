Medicaid expands coverage for substance abuse treatment

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) expands its Medicaid program, giving medical professionals more options in the treatment of substance abuse.

According to the DHHR, the "Medicaid 1115 Waiver" will cover Methadone, naloxone, peer recovery support, withdrawal management, and short-term residential services. The coverage applies to all Medicaid enrollees.

“West Virginia is number one across the nation in overdose deaths," says Governor Jim Justice. “Since this waiver is funded more than 80 percent by the federal government, it’s critical to protect our Medicaid budget so our state can meet its federal obligation for these vital services. We need to help our people get the care they need to get their lives back on track and stop these senseless overdose deaths.”

The five-year waiver goes into effect on January 1. Click here for more details.