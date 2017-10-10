Nearly 200-acre fire in West Virginia 30 percent contained - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Nearly 200-acre fire in West Virginia 30 percent contained

Posted: Updated:

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.

The U.S. Forest Service says in an incident report that the 198-acre fire in the Monongahela National Forest was 30 percent contained Monday.

The report says an inch of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nate fell Sunday night, limiting the fire's growth. An additional fire crew arrived Monday to help build a fire line.

The wildfire began Oct. 2 in a remote area of Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg.

Officials say the fire is in a treacherous area with falling trees and loose rocks. The Landis Trail and the Redman Run Trail are closed. A large portion of the North Fork Mountain Trail also is closed.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.