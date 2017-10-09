McDowell Co. residents explain their decisions on road bond vote

Nearly 73% of registered voters in West Virginia voted to approve the Road's to Prosperity Bond Referendum, and the county with the highest approval rate was McDowell county where voters say they have been waiting a long time for change.

94% of the 1,157 residents that came out to the polls on Saturday voted in favor of the road bond.

McDowell resident Johnny Bishop says that his hometown could desperately use the nearly $33 million worth of road projects that are set for McDowell county.

"So many people got killed, roads are so bad," Bishop said. "The Interstate is a lot better to travel on."

Bishop says the road bond will benefit McDowell residents not only for safety reasons, but to make everyday living a bit easier.

"I say it'll get people to the airport and more people will fly in. I go to the mall a lot and it'll be a short cut," Bishop said.

However there were 73 voters who were against the bond.

Retired McDowell native David Tilley says he doesn't think the money will ever reach his streets.

"All politicians say we're going to build roads," Tilley said. "I have yet to see it and I'm 70 years old. The politicians in this state feel that southern West Virginia ends at the Raleigh County line. I don't think McDowell county is going to see any improvement on our roads."

Governor Jim Justice has said the major projects in Southern West Virginia will begin next year.