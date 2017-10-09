Bluefield not taking Man lightly

Bluefield made many across West Virginia open their eyes after their dominating victory over Point Pleasant at Mitchell Stadium this past FridayMore >>
Bluefield made many across West Virginia open their eyes after their dominating victory over Point Pleasant at Mitchell Stadium this past FridayMore >>
Week 8 of the high school football season will bring us a appetizer this ThursdayMore >>
Week 8 of the high school football season will bring us a appetizer this ThursdayMore >>
Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday and said he was seeking medical help after video surfaced on social media that appeared to show him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.More >>
Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday and said he was seeking medical help after video surfaced on social media that appeared to show him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.More >>
A Bluefield College kicker took home a big honorMore >>
A Bluefield College kicker took home a big honorMore >>
Week 7 Plays of the WeekMore >>
Week 7 Plays of the WeekMore >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Bluefield College defeats St. Andrew's 34-27 to move to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Bluefield College defeats St. Andrew's 34-27 to move to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Concord loses third straight game after loss 48-28 loss to Glenville State on Saturday.More >>
Concord loses third straight game after loss 48-28 loss to Glenville State on Saturday.More >>
High School Soccer 10/07:More >>
High School Soccer 10/07:More >>
Football Friday Week 7: OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 7: OvertimeMore >>