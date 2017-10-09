Bluefield not taking Man lightly

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield made many across West Virginia open their eyes after their dominating victory over Point Pleasant at Mitchell Stadium this past Friday. The Beavers improved to 7-0 on the year, and proved that there is no doubt they are one of the best teams in Class AA. This Friday will bring a different challenge in Man. The Hillbillies will come in with a 1-5 record. This will not be the team they played last week or some they have played in the past, but they know they have to take them seriously. "I noticed them against Lincoln, they fumbled the ball 3 times inside the 5 and that's going to get you beat every time. They're a physical team, big team, they'll play tough. We don't want a let down, we have some good things going for us. We want to get better this week and that's what we'll focus on" said head coach Fred Simon.