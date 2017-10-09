Graham to battle Virginia on Thursday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Graham to battle Virginia on Thursday

Week 8 of the high school football season will bring us a appetizer this Thursday.  Graham will play a very pivotal home game against Virginia High.  As each teams looks to move up in the region rankings.

The G-Men will come into this game at 5-1 on the year, and the Bearcats will enter at 5-1.  Both sides were in the top 5 of the region 2D ratings.  After their opening week loss to Bluefield, the G-Men have pulled off 5 in a row.  Most of which have come in dominating fashion.  This group has been without a couple of their explosive stars due to injury, but most of them are getting back to 100 percent while others are filling in the voids nicely.  They know Thursday is a big game, and one that could have a profound impact on their season.  "They are the number one team in the region right now point wise so there is a lot on the table for us that could help us out if we get this win.  Go out and execute, guys play well then we can put ourselves in a good position" said head coach Tony Palmer.

