Momma bear and cubs find way inside pizza parlor

ESTES PARK, COLORADO - The owners of a Colorado pizza restaurant got a few unwelcome visitors over the weekend.
A mamma bear and her two cubs ripped-out the drive-thru window at Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, Colorado.
The three animals found some pizza dough and salami to feast on.
The damage was minimal. The pizza parlor was open by lunchtime on Monday.
The owners of a Colorado pizza restaurant got a few unwelcome visitors over the weekend.More >>
The owners of a Colorado pizza restaurant got a few unwelcome visitors over the weekend.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump is coming to West Virginia to visit a drug treatment facility for infants born to addicted mothers.More >>
First Lady Melania Trump is coming to West Virginia to visit a drug treatment facility for infants born to addicted mothers.More >>
The people have spoken and now the work begins. Those words from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as he set out to implement one of the biggest infrastructure plans in the state's history.More >>
The people have spoken and now the work begins. Those words from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as he set out to implement one of the biggest infrastructure plans in the state's history.More >>
A federal judge in Wisconsin has struck down as unconstitutional a law that gives clergy tax-free housing allowances, in a ruling that could have far-reaching ramifications for religious leaders who have fought for years to keep the substantial financial benefit.More >>
A federal judge in Wisconsin has struck down as unconstitutional a law that gives clergy tax-free housing allowances, in a ruling that could have far-reaching ramifications for religious leaders who have fought for years to keep the substantial financial benefit.More >>
West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins visited the epicenter of Southern West Virginia's drug crisis on Monday, hearing from men and women at Brian's Safehouse and the Sparrow's Nest about their own personal battles.More >>
West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins visited the epicenter of Southern West Virginia's drug crisis on Monday, hearing from men and women at Brian's Safehouse and the Sparrow's Nest about their own personal battles.More >>
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming.More >>
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming.More >>
West Virginia State Police has confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Monroe County Sunday night.More >>
West Virginia State Police has confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Monroe County Sunday night.More >>