Momma bear and cubs find way inside pizza parlor

ESTES PARK, COLORADO - The owners of a Colorado pizza restaurant got a few unwelcome visitors over the weekend.

A mamma bear and her two cubs ripped-out the drive-thru window at Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park, Colorado.

The three animals found some pizza dough and salami to feast on. 

The damage was minimal. The pizza parlor was open by lunchtime on Monday.

