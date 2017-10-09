Governor calls special session to help in hiring thousands of workers for road plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The people have spoken and now the work begins. Those words from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as he set out to implement one of the biggest infrastructure plans in the state's history on Monday.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, unofficial results from the W.Va. Sec. of State's office showed 87,751 in favor of the road bond and 37,759 against it.



"On Saturday, West Virginia, maybe for the first time in its existence, tasted winning," said Gov. Justice.



At a press conference in Charleston on Monday, the governor announced he was calling in the legislature for a special session to start next Monday. A top priority will be cutting some of the bureaucratic red tape he believes may limit their ability to hire the thousands of workers needed for the plan.



"It seems you've got to make sure somebody's got a dog named Chester to be hired. And that just takes to long."



Transportation Sec. Tom Smith said there are plans to host statewide job fairs to fill positions.



"We're under our 500 person quota. We've got to get folks on board quickly and now we've got a huge program to deliver. People have told us they want the governor's program. We're ready to deliver but we need help from the schools like WVU and Marshall to get folks on board quickly," said Sec. Price.



Sec. Price said part of that plan will include equipping West Virginia's technical schools with the resources they need to produce workers.



While many of the projects are already underway, Sec. Price explained that some of the big projects will not start until that middle of 2018. That is when the 1.6 billion dollar bond will be sold. "But between now and then, we've got an unprecedented amount of work to be done. You're going to see orange everywhere."



The governor also announced there will be a special task force to oversee the plan. By law, state contractors have to employ 75 percent of its work force with West Virginians, a quota Gov. Justice believes will add to the economic recovery.