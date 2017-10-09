Griffith earns MSC Honor - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Griffith earns MSC Honor

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

A Bluefield College kicker took home a big honor.  Tanner Griffith was named the Mid South Appalachian Division special teams player of the week.  The freshman hit 2 field goals and 4 extra points in the Rams come from behind win over St Andrews on Saturday night.  This is his first weekly honor.

