Congressman visits front lines of Southern West Virginia's war on drugs

A federal judge in Wisconsin has struck down as unconstitutional a law that gives clergy tax-free housing allowances, in a ruling that could have far-reaching ramifications for religious leaders who have fought for years to keep the substantial financial benefit.
West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins visited the epicenter of Southern West Virginia's drug crisis on Monday, hearing from men and women at Brian's Safehouse and the Sparrow's Nest about their own personal battles.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming.
West Virginia State Police has confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Monroe County Sunday night.
In times of tragedy like the massacre in Las Vegas, many questions arise. Many are left pondering the cause of such events, and how they can be avoided in the future.
The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor are set for their third and final debate.
Voters are going to the polls across West Virginia for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.