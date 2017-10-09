Congressman visits front lines of Southern West Virginia's war on drugs

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Third District, went to the epicenter of Southern West Virginia's drug crisis Monday, hearing from men and women in recovery at Brian's Safehouse and the Sparrow's Nest about their own personal battles.



The two recovery centers demonstrate a stark departure from how many in-patient facilities operate; choosing not to partake in medication-assisted recovery methods. Instead, the two centers employ a faith-based abstinence approach.

One of the goals of the congressman's visit was to learn more about how Brian's Safehouse and others like it operate.



"There's lots of different models of care. Part of this is myself being educated about the different approaches; what works and what doesn't. We're trying to invest state and federal dollars in programs that work."



Later in the day, Rep. Evans visited the Sparrow's Nest in Beckley, a new women's facility opened by Brian's Safehouse last year.