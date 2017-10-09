UPDATE: 1 charged in fatal Monroe County shooting

West Virginia State Police has confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Monroe County Sunday night.

Trooper McKenzie, with the State Police Union detachment, says the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Jones Mountain Road in Union, WV. It appears to have started with a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Trooper McKenzie says it's possible there was a struggle for the firearm before the weapon discharged. The woman was hit. She eventually died from her injuries.

Michael Joseph White, 59, of Union, WV is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

WVVA is working to learn more about the situation.