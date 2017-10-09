Princeton minister explains church response to evil

In times of tragedy like the massacre in Las Vegas, many questions arise. Many are left pondering the cause of such events, and how they can be avoided in the future.

In reference to the Las Vegas shooting, President Donald Trump said at a press conference, "It was an act of pure evil."

When evil rears it's ugly head, it can lead some people to wonder, 'How could God allow this to happen?' David Dockery, pastor of First Baptist Church in Princeton, believes God is still present, despite senseless violence that some fear is becoming the new-normal. "Well again, God's in control, but he also allows the freedom that we have, to make choices and do things. And also in nature, things happen."

Though the loss of life at the country music concert was tragic, Dockery points out that the idea of evil... is nothing new. "If we were to take all the guns off the planet, there would still be some way for people to kill people. If we were to give everybody a gun, you know, that's not the answer. The answer is a heart problem... it's a heart question."

So is there anything the church or its faithful can do to curb the problem of evil? Dockery says yes, by encouraging listening and empathy. "The ministry of presence is one of the greatest ministries we can give. There's nothing that anyone can say to change what's happened. There's nothing anyone can do to bring the person back or make it different in that way. But just the ministry of persons."

Pastor Dockery says he enjoys seeing people, even strangers, living out the words of Psalm 23. "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. God is a God of comfort and care. After the tragedy in Las Vegas, people were lined up around the block to give blood and to help. And we see it over and over again."

Funeral services for 50-year-old Denise Burditus, the West Virginia woman killed in the Las Vegas shooting will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home's South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood, WV. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

