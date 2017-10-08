Truck driver taken to hospital after semi-truck rolls over on I- - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Truck driver taken to hospital after semi-truck rolls over on I-77

By WVVA Newsroom
West Virginia State Police say crews spent hours cleaning up I-77 near Ingleside after an accident involving a semi-truck.

Troopers told WVVA's James McDowell the semi-truck traveling northbound lost control and rolled over on it's side, landing in the median.

This crash happened shortly after 5 P. M.

Crews were still cleaning at around 9:30 P. M.

West Virginia State Police and East River Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Senior Trooper J.L. Morris says it does not appear that speed was a factor.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Bluefield Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

Police on the scene believe the driver will be alright.

Officials tell WVVA the  investigation is ongoing,

