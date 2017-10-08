Annual Pumpkin Festival helps support kids needing a second chance

Sunday was the second and last day of the 12th annual Pumpkin Festival in Beckley.

It took place at the Burlington United Methodist Family Services campus.

The event featured all the fun you'd expect from a fall festival.

The freshly popped kettle corn was a big hit, as was the fire truck rides and face painting.

But the event does a lot more than just provide family entertainment.

The money brought in from the event is giving a future generation of West Virginians a second chance.

Campus vice president Mark Allen says without public support for facilities like Burlington, troubled teens from across West Virginia's 55 counties would likely go overlooked.

"We have foster care, youth services, right from the start, adoptions,” Allen said. “We have many many services that we provide to the children and families."

Ann Koontz has worked at Burlington as a program assistant for five years. She says the help they provide teens gives them an opportunity to take the path toward success.

"I've seen amazing changes,” Koontz said. “I've seen kids who've come in here with terrible charges against them, bad drug related problems, come back and tell us a couple years after they've left, how much we've changed their lives. Seeing them have helpful roles in the community, holding down jobs, going to college, it's just amazing."

Burlington's next big event will be held in November. It's their annual "turkey dinner" fundraiser.

Mark Allen says they'll be announcing the date of that event very soon.