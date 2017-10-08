Little Caesars opens new location in Crab Orchard

There's a new place to grab a slice of pizza pie in Crab Orchard.

The area's newest Little Caesars on Robert C. Byrd drive opened its doors for the very first time, Saturday.

Little Caesars currently has locations in Beckley and Beaver.

But marketing director Sabrina Donahue-Moore says this part of Raleigh County is in need of a spot where the whole family can get a good meal at a good value, and is looking forward to serving the community.

"We're actually hiring people from the community,” Donahue-Moore said. “We have high schoolers coming here, that are gonna be their part time job. Actually, just had a dad come in trying to get his son a job for the first time. It's a great opportunity to have a job. “We're probably going to be employing 15 to 20 people."

Little Caesars is open seven days a week, until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 p.m. on weekends.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting that will be held Tuesday at noon.