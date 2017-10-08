WVU Tech holds its first homecoming parade on new Beckley campus

The very first WVU Tech homecoming parade at the school's new Beckley campus was held over the weekend.More >>
Sunday was the second and last day of the 12th annual Pumpkin Festival in Beckley.
There's a new place to grab a slice of pizza pie in Crab Orchard. The area's newest Little Caesars on Robert C. Byrd drive opened its doors for the very first time, Saturday.
Hurricane Nate made landfall late Saturday night near the mouth of the Mississippi River, and made a second and final landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves north, but heavy rain and gusty winds will move into our area Sunday night.
A funeral is set for Monday for a West Virginia woman who was among the victims in the Las Vegas massacre.
Voters are going to the polls across West Virginia for a referendum on issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
With most precincts reporting, West Virginia voters are overwhelmingly agreeing to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.
Yesterday marked the 23rd annual southern West Virginia Italian Festival. The festival was hosted by the Sons and Daughters of Italy...and this is one of the only fundraisers of the year they sponsor that supports their scholarship program.
Saturday, thousands of people descended on the Pipestem Spa and Event Center for their second annual Oktoberfest, where one group of friends got matching tattoos, and other friends... got married!!!
