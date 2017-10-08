WVU Tech holds its first homecoming parade on new Beckley campus

The very first WVU Tech homecoming parade at the school's new Beckley campus was held over the weekend.

Dozens of community and student organizations lined up on McCreery St. where the parade route began.

The parade then followed S. Kanawha street before ending at Mel Hancock Way.

Dean of Students Richard Carpinelli says it's an historic moment for both the city and school.

"To come out in force like this on such a lovely day in support of the community and the community supporting us, we're just thrilled to be apart of this community,” Carpinelli said. “Our students, our faculty and staff couldn't be more pleased to be involved with this today."

A community picnic was held after the parade with the men's and women's soccer teams playing games at the YMCA sports complex.

The homecoming court was announced between games.