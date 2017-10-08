Funeral for West Virginia victim of massacre set for Monday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Funeral for West Virginia victim of massacre set for Monday

INWOOD, W.Va. (AP) - A funeral is set for Monday for a West Virginia woman who was among the victims in the Las Vegas massacre.

Brown Funeral Home Inc. says on its website that the service for 50-year-old Denise Burditus of Martinsburg will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home's South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

She was attending an outdoor concert with Tony Burditus, her husband of 32 years, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

